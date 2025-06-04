Military Leaders Mourn Soldiers Lost in Sikkim Landslide
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi mourn the loss of two soldiers in a Sikkim landslide. Heavy rains triggered the incident, hitting a military camp. The Indian Army and Defence Forces express condolences, while rescue operations continue for missing personnel.
- Country:
- India
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi have conveyed profound condolences following the tragic death of two military personnel due to a landslide in Sikkim. Torrential rains triggered the landslide, which impacted a military camp near Lachen town in Mangan district.
In an official statement on social media, the Indian Army affirmed its unwavering support for the grieving families. "General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army express deepest condolences on the demise of Havildar Lakhwinder Singh and Lance Naik Munish Thakur in Chaten, North Sikkim. We stand resolutely with the bereaved families," the statement read.
Efforts remain underway as a 23-member NDRF team was deployed from Gangtok to Chhaten in North Sikkim for rescue operations concerning six soldiers who remain missing following the landslide. Lance Naik Thakur was laid to rest with full military honors in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Charting India's Military Future: Insights from Gen Anil Chauhan's New Book
Strategic Brilliance: Gen Anil Chauhan's Tactical Overview of Operation Sindoor
Professional military forces are not affected by setbacks and losses: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan at lecture in university in Pune.
What happened in Pahalgam was profound cruelty towards victims: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.
India is not going to live under shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan at event in Pune.