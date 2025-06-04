Military Leaders Mourn Soldiers Lost in Sikkim Landslide

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi have conveyed profound condolences following the tragic death of two military personnel due to a landslide in Sikkim. Torrential rains triggered the landslide, which impacted a military camp near Lachen town in Mangan district.

In an official statement on social media, the Indian Army affirmed its unwavering support for the grieving families. "General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army express deepest condolences on the demise of Havildar Lakhwinder Singh and Lance Naik Munish Thakur in Chaten, North Sikkim. We stand resolutely with the bereaved families," the statement read.

Efforts remain underway as a 23-member NDRF team was deployed from Gangtok to Chhaten in North Sikkim for rescue operations concerning six soldiers who remain missing following the landslide. Lance Naik Thakur was laid to rest with full military honors in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

