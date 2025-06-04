Left Menu

Military Leaders Mourn Soldiers Lost in Sikkim Landslide

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi mourn the loss of two soldiers in a Sikkim landslide. Heavy rains triggered the incident, hitting a military camp. The Indian Army and Defence Forces express condolences, while rescue operations continue for missing personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:49 IST
Military Leaders Mourn Soldiers Lost in Sikkim Landslide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi have conveyed profound condolences following the tragic death of two military personnel due to a landslide in Sikkim. Torrential rains triggered the landslide, which impacted a military camp near Lachen town in Mangan district.

In an official statement on social media, the Indian Army affirmed its unwavering support for the grieving families. "General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army express deepest condolences on the demise of Havildar Lakhwinder Singh and Lance Naik Munish Thakur in Chaten, North Sikkim. We stand resolutely with the bereaved families," the statement read.

Efforts remain underway as a 23-member NDRF team was deployed from Gangtok to Chhaten in North Sikkim for rescue operations concerning six soldiers who remain missing following the landslide. Lance Naik Thakur was laid to rest with full military honors in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025