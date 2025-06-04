Left Menu

Delhi High Court Stays Demolition Amidst PM-UDAY Dispute

The Delhi High Court has ordered a status quo on the demolition notice served to Ishrat Jahan by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for alleged illegal construction. The court will further hear the case on July 10, following a submission of the demarcation report by the District Magistrate's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:56 IST
Delhi High Court Stays Demolition Amidst PM-UDAY Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court intervened on Wednesday, issuing a stay on the demolition of Ishrat Jahan's property in Batla House, after she contested the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) order.

Jahan, who has lived in the area for 25 years, was issued a notice on May 26, prompting her to seek an interim solution until the next court hearing on July 10.

The case revolves around the DDA's inclusion of her property in the demolition list, despite claims that it falls under the PM-UDAY Scheme, designed to regularize unauthorized colonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025