Delhi High Court Stays Demolition Amidst PM-UDAY Dispute
The Delhi High Court has ordered a status quo on the demolition notice served to Ishrat Jahan by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for alleged illegal construction. The court will further hear the case on July 10, following a submission of the demarcation report by the District Magistrate's office.
The Delhi High Court intervened on Wednesday, issuing a stay on the demolition of Ishrat Jahan's property in Batla House, after she contested the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) order.
Jahan, who has lived in the area for 25 years, was issued a notice on May 26, prompting her to seek an interim solution until the next court hearing on July 10.
The case revolves around the DDA's inclusion of her property in the demolition list, despite claims that it falls under the PM-UDAY Scheme, designed to regularize unauthorized colonies.
