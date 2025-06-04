Delhi High Court Stays Demolition Amidst PM-UDAY Dispute

The Delhi High Court intervened on Wednesday, issuing a stay on the demolition of Ishrat Jahan's property in Batla House, after she contested the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) order.

Jahan, who has lived in the area for 25 years, was issued a notice on May 26, prompting her to seek an interim solution until the next court hearing on July 10.

The case revolves around the DDA's inclusion of her property in the demolition list, despite claims that it falls under the PM-UDAY Scheme, designed to regularize unauthorized colonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)