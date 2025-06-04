Tragedy on the Honeymoon: Indore Family Demands CBI Probe into Businessman's Murder
Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old businessman from Indore, was murdered while on a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya. His family demands a CBI investigation amid suspicions of kidnapping and robbery. Authorities found Raja's body near Sohra waterfall; the search for his missing wife Sonam continues.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, the body of 29-year-old Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who vanished along with his wife during a honeymoon in Meghalaya, was returned home on Wednesday evening for cremation, intensifying calls from his family for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his murder.
Meghalaya police have classified the case as murder and formed a special investigation team (SIT) after Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Sohra's renowned waterfall region. As the search for his wife Sonam continues, Raja's family remains adamant about the necessity of a CBI probe, citing possible motives of kidnapping and robbery.
A bloodstained machete was recovered, believed to be linked to the murder, while the family's protest grows louder. Raja and Sonam had vanished shortly after departing a guest house in Nongriat village, prompting Meghalaya police to initiate a search amid severe rainfall, yet resolution remains pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
