Hospital in Indore Fined Over Viral Cat Video

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:29 IST
A contractor agency in Indore has been fined Rs 50,000 following the circulation of a viral video showing a cat roaming inside a major government hospital, according to an official statement on Thursday.

This incident comes after a tragic event last year when two infants allegedly died from rat bites in the intensive care unit of Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), raising concerns about cleanliness and safety at one of the largest hospitals in Madhya Pradesh.

In response, MYH Superintendent Dr. Ashok Yadav announced measures to capture the animal and has urged patients and attendants to refrain from bringing external food to the premises, which could attract pests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

