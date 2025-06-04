Fake IAS Officer's Deception in Guhagar Uncovered

A 23-year-old man from Maharashtra, Prathamesh Yewale, has been found posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to impress a woman and her family in Guhagar, Ratnagiri district. Police apprehended him after receiving a tip-off about his fraudulent activities.

Yewale, a resident of Satara district, had claimed the bureaucratic identity while being unemployed, carrying around a fake ID to maintain the facade. The police recovered this fake identity card during his arrest, revealing the deception.

He was booked on charges of impersonation and has been issued a notice to appear in court. Authorities are conducting a deeper investigation into the matter, as confirmed by the police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)