Fake IAS Officer's Deception in Guhagar Uncovered

A jobless 23-year-old, Prathamesh Yewale, posed as an IAS officer to impress a female friend. His charade, ongoing in Guhagar, Ratnagiri, was unravelled following a police tip-off. Yewale, who carried a fake ID, was apprehended and charged with impersonation. The incident is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man from Maharashtra, Prathamesh Yewale, has been found posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to impress a woman and her family in Guhagar, Ratnagiri district. Police apprehended him after receiving a tip-off about his fraudulent activities.

Yewale, a resident of Satara district, had claimed the bureaucratic identity while being unemployed, carrying around a fake ID to maintain the facade. The police recovered this fake identity card during his arrest, revealing the deception.

He was booked on charges of impersonation and has been issued a notice to appear in court. Authorities are conducting a deeper investigation into the matter, as confirmed by the police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

