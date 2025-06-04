Left Menu

Duo Arrested for Stock Trading Scam: Victims Defrauded of Lakhs

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly scamming people by promising high returns on stock investments. The accused, Ayush Kumar and Vivek Pathak, are charged with defrauding victims through WhatsApp groups. Police investigations reveal hefty transfers to Pathak's account, with ongoing inquiries continuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:33 IST
Duo Arrested for Stock Trading Scam: Victims Defrauded of Lakhs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have detained two suspects involved in an alleged stock trading scam, officials announced on Wednesday.

The arrests of Ayush Kumar and Vivek Pathak followed complaints made to the cyber-crime unit in Manesar, where victims reported being defrauded of large sums under the guise of investment opportunities promising substantial returns.

An investigation led to the apprehension of the suspects in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The accused reportedly transferred Rs 25 lakh into Pathak's bank account, with Pathak selling it to Kumar for a commission. Investigations are ongoing, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025