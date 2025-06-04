Duo Arrested for Stock Trading Scam: Victims Defrauded of Lakhs

Police have detained two suspects involved in an alleged stock trading scam, officials announced on Wednesday.

The arrests of Ayush Kumar and Vivek Pathak followed complaints made to the cyber-crime unit in Manesar, where victims reported being defrauded of large sums under the guise of investment opportunities promising substantial returns.

An investigation led to the apprehension of the suspects in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The accused reportedly transferred Rs 25 lakh into Pathak's bank account, with Pathak selling it to Kumar for a commission. Investigations are ongoing, officials noted.

