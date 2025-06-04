Duo Arrested for Stock Trading Scam: Victims Defrauded of Lakhs
Two individuals were arrested for allegedly scamming people by promising high returns on stock investments. The accused, Ayush Kumar and Vivek Pathak, are charged with defrauding victims through WhatsApp groups. Police investigations reveal hefty transfers to Pathak's account, with ongoing inquiries continuing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Police have detained two suspects involved in an alleged stock trading scam, officials announced on Wednesday.
The arrests of Ayush Kumar and Vivek Pathak followed complaints made to the cyber-crime unit in Manesar, where victims reported being defrauded of large sums under the guise of investment opportunities promising substantial returns.
An investigation led to the apprehension of the suspects in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The accused reportedly transferred Rs 25 lakh into Pathak's bank account, with Pathak selling it to Kumar for a commission. Investigations are ongoing, officials noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement