Tragic Sewer Incident Sparks Safety Protocol Investigation

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday when two men suffocated to death after descending into a sewer pipe without proper safety measures, according to local police. The men, Prahlad (25) and Mohammad Waseem (39), reportedly succumbed to the dangerous environment below.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja stated that initial findings pointed to negligence by the contractor responsible for the sewer lines, as standard safety protocols appeared to have been ignored. Additional District Magistrate Ayush Chaudhary emphasized that strict punitive actions would be taken against those instructing the laborers without ensuring safety standards.

The families of the deceased will receive compensation as per regulations, officials announced. Meanwhile, a thorough investigation is underway to determine the accountability of all parties involved, and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)