Controversy Over Redefinition of Bangladesh's Freedom Fighters

The interim government of Bangladesh dismissed reports suggesting the exclusion of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's title as 'Father of the Nation' and changes to the freedom fighter definition. Officials clarified that the recognition of over 100 leaders as freedom fighters remains intact, labeling the media claims as baseless.

According to Adviser Faruk-e-Azam, those involved in the Mujibnagar government and the liberation struggle retain their status as freedom fighters and associates. The government affirms that the 1972 definition applies, despite amendments in later years, ensuring all honors and privileges remain unchanged.

The amended ordinance formally recognizes Mujibnagar government members as 'heroic freedom fighters,' altering former legal definitions. The revised ordinance classifies MNAs and MPAs as 'associates of the Liberation War,' sparking debate over historical representation and removal of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's role from textbooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)