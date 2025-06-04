Left Menu

Five Arrested for Sloganeering Incident Sparks Outrage

Five individuals were arrested for raising the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan, leading to social unrest and public outrage after a video went viral. The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar, with a case filed under the BNS. Locals allege the individuals are linked to the Bhim Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five individuals have been apprehended following accusations of shouting 'Pakistan zindabad,' which has led to a significant public uproar. The event, captured on video, quickly spread across social media, fueling community anger.

The suspects, identified as residents of Ambedkar Nagar, were taken into custody after the video gained traction online. The Superintendent of Police, Ram Nayan Singh, confirmed that a case has been lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Ramgaon police station.

Witnesses claim those involved in the contentious sloganeering are linked to the Bhim Army, adding a layer of tension to the situation. The incident has sparked debates about social discord and communal responsibility.

