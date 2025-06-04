Tragedy Unfolds in Meghalaya: Tourist Murder Sends Shockwaves
Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, vows to pursue justice following the murder of tourist Raja Raghuvanshi, who went missing with his wife. Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a gorge, prompting police action and a possible CBI probe. The government focuses on ensuring tourist safety and discovering the facts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:35 IST
In a shocking incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has pledged ceaseless efforts to apprehend those responsible for the murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi.
The tourist and his wife Sonam disappeared on May 23, shortly after leaving their Nongriat homestay. Sangma emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth and considering a CBI investigation.
The tragedy has sparked concern among locals and the tourism industry, with Sangma extending condolences and reaffirming efforts to locate the missing wife and determine the event's sequence.
