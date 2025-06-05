Left Menu

Judge Rules Venezuelan Deportees Must Be Heard

A U.S. judge ruled that Venezuelans deported to El Salvador under an 18th-century law should be allowed to challenge their deportations. The Trump administration has a week to facilitate these legal challenges, addressing the lack of proper notice or right to contest faced by the deportees.

05-06-2025
In a significant ruling, a U.S. District Judge declared that Venezuelans deported under an ancient wartime law must be provided the opportunity to challenge their detentions.

The Trump administration was given a week to outline how they will facilitate these legal challenges after deportees claimed inadequate notice and the right to contest.

This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling affirming migrants' rights to challenge deportations, amidst ongoing legal battles over Trump's hardline immigration policies.

