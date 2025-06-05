A Michigan court is set to hold a bail hearing on Thursday for a Chinese researcher accused of smuggling potentially dangerous biological samples into the United States. The case is stirring concerns about the security of American agriculture.

Yunqing Jian and her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, face allegations of smuggling a fungus identified as Fusarium graminearum, which authorities warn could be weaponized for agricultural terrorism. Although the fungus is common on U.S. farms, experts like Clair Keene argue it poses little threat unless consumed in large amounts.

The University of Michigan, where Jian has worked, denied receiving Chinese government funding for her research. The investigation reflects broader scrutiny over China's role in U.S. academic institutions, amidst assertions from FBI director Kash Patel about Chinese operatives targeting American resources. The Chinese Embassy has responded, emphasizing adherence to local laws by its citizens abroad.