Murder by Mushroom: The Gripping Trial of Erin Patterson

The high-profile trial of Erin Patterson, accused of murdering three relatives through poisonous mushrooms, continues to capture public attention in Australia. Prosecution alleges Patterson served lethal death cap mushrooms during a family lunch in Leongatha.

During Thursday's cross-examination, Patterson refuted claims that she measured a 'fatal dose' of mushrooms. Although she admitted to lying about other details, she maintains the incident was a tragic accident. The defense argues that there was no intent to harm.

The trial has drawn extensive media coverage, including a popular podcast by ABC. With the defense's turn approaching, Judge Beale informed jurors the case is expected to conclude soon, though not before next week. Proceedings keep Australians captivated as further developments unfold.

