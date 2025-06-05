Kerala Manhunt: Husband on the Run in Double Murder Case

The Kerala police are intensifying their efforts to locate a murder suspect after the shocking discovery of two bodies in a central Kerala district home. The prime suspect, Premkumar, aged 43, is the husband of one of the victims and already has a criminal record, law enforcement officials revealed on Thursday.

The grim discovery was made when villagers in Padiyoor alerted the authorities to a foul odor emanating from the residence. The police, upon arrival, moved the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations to determine whether strangulation or suffocation was the cause of death.

Premkumar, who was currently out on bail after being accused of murdering his first wife in 2019, is feared to have repeated his heinous act. Authorities suspect that a family dispute could have sparked the latest double homicide. A thorough manhunt is underway to apprehend the suspect, police stated.