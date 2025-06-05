Left Menu

Kerala Manhunt: Husband on the Run in Double Murder Case

Police have launched a search for Premkumar, suspected of murdering his wife and mother-in-law in Kerala. The discovery of their bodies followed a foul smell reported by neighbors. Premkumar, previously charged with his first wife's murder, is feared to have killed again. A family dispute may be the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:44 IST
Kerala Manhunt: Husband on the Run in Double Murder Case
murder
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police are intensifying their efforts to locate a murder suspect after the shocking discovery of two bodies in a central Kerala district home. The prime suspect, Premkumar, aged 43, is the husband of one of the victims and already has a criminal record, law enforcement officials revealed on Thursday.

The grim discovery was made when villagers in Padiyoor alerted the authorities to a foul odor emanating from the residence. The police, upon arrival, moved the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations to determine whether strangulation or suffocation was the cause of death.

Premkumar, who was currently out on bail after being accused of murdering his first wife in 2019, is feared to have repeated his heinous act. Authorities suspect that a family dispute could have sparked the latest double homicide. A thorough manhunt is underway to apprehend the suspect, police stated.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025