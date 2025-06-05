NZ Launches $81M Strategy to Tackle Gambling Harm with Workforce, Support Boost

In a major step toward addressing the widespread impact of gambling harm in New Zealand, the Government has unveiled a refreshed Strategy to Prevent and Minimise Gambling Harm, backed by a targeted $81 million investment. Announced by Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey, the new strategy aims to transform how gambling harm is identified, prevented, and treated—placing greater emphasis on early intervention, workforce growth, and lived experience.

“The updated strategy is not just about words on paper—it’s about making real, visible change in the lives of New Zealanders,” said Minister Doocey. “We want people to access support when and where they need it, and we’ve built this strategy to deliver that.”

One in Five Affected: The Scale of the Problem

Gambling harm continues to have a substantial social toll, with one in five New Zealanders expected to be affected—either personally or through someone they know—at some point in their lifetime. The effects are often devastating, impacting not only individuals but also their families, workplaces, and entire communities.

These harms can include financial stress, relationship breakdowns, mental health struggles, and, in severe cases, suicidal ideation. Recognising the complexity of the issue, the strategy takes a comprehensive, evidence-informed approach to reducing gambling-related harm.

Key Focus Areas: Support Access, Prevention, and Workforce Expansion

The refreshed strategy outlines three primary goals:

Enhance access to timely, effective support for individuals, families, and whānau affected by gambling harm. Strengthen prevention and early intervention, aiming to catch signs of harmful behavior before it escalates. Improve the effectiveness and cultural appropriateness of treatment services, especially for Māori, Pacific peoples, and other at-risk communities.

To deliver on these goals, the Government is investing in growing the clinical workforce specializing in gambling harm. Up to 18 new clinical internship placements will be created to bridge the gap between education and frontline practice. These internships will give aspiring clinicians real-world experience under supervision, preparing them to address gambling harm directly and compassionately.

“This is essential,” Doocey stated. “A lack of workforce has been one of the biggest barriers to delivering support. By expanding the workforce, we are not only increasing treatment access but also empowering individuals who may have struggled to meet clinical registration requirements.”

Independent Review and Lived Experience at the Core

To ensure accountability and effectiveness, the strategy includes an independent review scheduled for 2025/26. This review will assess what initiatives are working and where improvements are needed. The aim is to adjust course as necessary to ensure the best outcomes for communities.

Critically, the strategy was co-designed through a two-stage consultation process that incorporated the voices of people with lived experience of gambling harm. These contributors shared personal insights, helping to shape initiatives that reflect the realities of those most impacted.

“I want to thank everyone who shared their stories,” said Doocey. “Your bravery and honesty have ensured that this strategy is grounded in real-life experiences, not just policy theory.”

Funding Model and Future Outlook

The services will be funded through the new Problem Gambling Levy Regulations, with contributions from:

Non-casino gaming machine operators

Casinos

TAB NZ

Lotto NZ

In addition, the Government is working on future regulations that will include online casino operators, ensuring that digital gambling platforms contribute fairly to harm minimisation efforts.

With online gambling usage increasing—especially among younger and more vulnerable populations—this component is expected to be a crucial next step in maintaining a responsive and equitable gambling harm prevention framework.

A Healthier Future Through Targeted Investment

The $81 million commitment is a clear sign that the Government intends to not only sustain but significantly strengthen New Zealand’s approach to gambling harm prevention. By aligning public health measures, workforce development, and community voices, the strategy lays a strong foundation for long-term impact.

Minister Doocey concluded, “We want to make real progress—not just announce another strategy. With the right people in place and the right voices leading the way, we believe this plan will make a genuine difference in the lives of thousands of New Zealanders.”