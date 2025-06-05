Karnataka Implements New SOPs After Tragic Stadium Stampede

The Karnataka government will develop a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for large-scale events to prevent incidents like the stampede at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium that claimed 11 lives, according to state Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Prompted by the incident, during celebrations for the RCB IPL team's victory, the Home Minister stated that identifying the lapses leading to the tragedy is a priority. Out of those injured, most have been discharged, while ten remain hospitalized with non-critical conditions.

The government plans to enforce strict measures and issued guidelines ensuring all future events adhere to police department instructions. A magisterial inquiry is led by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, and any found responsible will face strict action.

