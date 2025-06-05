Left Menu

Karnataka Implements New SOPs After Tragic Stadium Stampede

The Karnataka government plans to introduce new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for mega events after a stampede at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium claimed 11 lives. Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledges lapses and vows strict actions. A magisterial inquiry is underway to identify responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government will develop a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for large-scale events to prevent incidents like the stampede at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium that claimed 11 lives, according to state Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Prompted by the incident, during celebrations for the RCB IPL team's victory, the Home Minister stated that identifying the lapses leading to the tragedy is a priority. Out of those injured, most have been discharged, while ten remain hospitalized with non-critical conditions.

The government plans to enforce strict measures and issued guidelines ensuring all future events adhere to police department instructions. A magisterial inquiry is led by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, and any found responsible will face strict action.

