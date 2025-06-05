Matrimonial Scam: Man Arrested for Conning Rs 20 Lakh
A man was arrested in Delhi for swindling a woman of Rs 20 lakh on a matrimonial site by posing as a groom. Nagesh Pawar created a fake profile, claimed emergencies, and exploited her financially. Six similar complaints link to him, and investigations continue.
A man, identified as Nagesh Arjun Pawar, has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 20 lakh by posing as a potential groom on a matrimonial website.
Pawar, a resident of Mumbai and employee of the Home Guard Department, initiated contact with the woman under the alias Vishal Bhosle on the site.
Through false emergencies, Pawar deceitfully extracted money, which culminated in his arrest after a thorough investigation by the police. Six other complaints have emerged against him.
