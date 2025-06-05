Left Menu

Corruption Exposé: Former TSO's Wealth Under Scrutiny

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged former Tehsil Supply Officer Nazir Ahmed Wani with amassing wealth beyond his known income sources. The investigation by ACB found significant unaccounted assets, leading to legal action under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:05 IST
Corruption Exposé: Former TSO's Wealth Under Scrutiny
assets
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a corruption case against former Tehsil Supply Officer Nazir Ahmed Wani. The former official is accused of gathering assets that exceed his declared income in Ramban district.

Wani's assets, valued at over a crore rupees, include property in Jammu and Ramban, vehicles, and financial documents, according to an ACB spokesperson. The case follows a secret verification of allegations regarding his disproportionate wealth accumulation.

A search warrant was executed at one of Wani's properties in Banihal, overseen by a magistrate and witnessed by independent parties, as the investigation continues under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025