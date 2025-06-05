Corruption Exposé: Former TSO's Wealth Under Scrutiny
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged former Tehsil Supply Officer Nazir Ahmed Wani with amassing wealth beyond his known income sources. The investigation by ACB found significant unaccounted assets, leading to legal action under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a corruption case against former Tehsil Supply Officer Nazir Ahmed Wani. The former official is accused of gathering assets that exceed his declared income in Ramban district.
Wani's assets, valued at over a crore rupees, include property in Jammu and Ramban, vehicles, and financial documents, according to an ACB spokesperson. The case follows a secret verification of allegations regarding his disproportionate wealth accumulation.
A search warrant was executed at one of Wani's properties in Banihal, overseen by a magistrate and witnessed by independent parties, as the investigation continues under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
ALSO READ
Corruption Charges Hit Bankrupt Indonesian Textile Powerhouse
Corruption Probe Shakes Indonesian Textile Giant Sritex
Morgan Stanley Optimistic on U.S. Assets Amid Global Trade Developments
Arrest Shakes Sritex Amidst Corruption Probe: Director Nabbed
Former Cricketer Ramith Rambukwella Arrested in Corruption Scandal