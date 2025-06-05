Corruption Exposé: Former TSO's Wealth Under Scrutiny

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a corruption case against former Tehsil Supply Officer Nazir Ahmed Wani. The former official is accused of gathering assets that exceed his declared income in Ramban district.

Wani's assets, valued at over a crore rupees, include property in Jammu and Ramban, vehicles, and financial documents, according to an ACB spokesperson. The case follows a secret verification of allegations regarding his disproportionate wealth accumulation.

A search warrant was executed at one of Wani's properties in Banihal, overseen by a magistrate and witnessed by independent parties, as the investigation continues under the Prevention of Corruption Act.