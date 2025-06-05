Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz's Role in U.S.-EU Trade Talks: Navigating Tariff Challenges

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius discusses the company's involvement in trade negotiations between the EU and the U.S., stressing their role as a sounding board in discussions with political leaders. Talks center around potential deals on import tariffs, with German carmakers aiming for credits on exports from the U.S.

Berlin | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:28 IST
  Germany

Mercedes-Benz sees itself as an influential 'sounding board' in ongoing trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States, the company's CEO Ola Kaellenius revealed in a recent interview. Kaellenius shared insights with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, indicating that they actively engage with political leaders in the EU, China, and the U.S.

The CEO clarified that although the negotiations occur at the EU level due to trade policy jurisdiction, Mercedes-Benz contributes by offering ideas and presenting scenarios that highlight potential impacts of various decisions. These talks include discussions with the U.S. regarding a potential import tariff deal, a topic currently on the agenda for German carmakers.

A proposal under consideration suggests that German automotive giants could receive credits for U.S. exports which would be deducted from tariffs. Kaellenius' remarks were published as Germany's newly appointed Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, prepares for his inaugural meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at addressing the threat of impending tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

