Bail Granted in Mumbai's Mithi River Scam: A Judicial Insight

A sessions court in Mumbai has granted bail to Jay Joshi, a middleman implicated in the Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. The decision was made by Additional Sessions Judge N G Shukla on Thursday, following Joshi's appeal against a magistrate court's earlier denial of bail.

Joshi, through his legal representatives Yusuf Iqbal and Zain Shroff, contended that he was merely a machine supplier and not directly involved in the conspiracy. He asserted that the transactions related to importing machines from the Netherlands and leasing them to contractors were fully transparent and reported to tax authorities.

Despite opposition from the prosecution, which argued that releasing Joshi could impede ongoing investigations, the court granted bail while imposing conditions. Joshi is required to cooperate with the Economic Offences Wing and refrain from tampering with evidence as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)