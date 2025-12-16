Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to DHFL Promoters in Multi-Crore Scam

The Supreme Court has granted bail to former DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in a multi-crore bank loan scam, emphasizing the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21. The court highlighted that their prolonged incarceration without trial was unjust and emphasized bail as a judicial principle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:19 IST
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of granting bail to former DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who were embroiled in a significant bank loan scam. This decision underscores the constitutional principle that ''bail is the rule and jail is an exception,'' as articulated by a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi.

The court's order, dated December 11, highlighted concerns over prolonged incarceration without trial, referencing Article 21, which protects the right to life and personal liberty. The judges noted that pretrial detention should not become punishment without due adjudication. The case against the Wadhawan brothers involves allegations of defrauding a consortium of banks, led by the Union Bank of India, with unauthorized loans amounting to Rs 42,871.42 crore.

The Wadhawan brothers have been instructed to follow specific bail conditions, including restrictions on international travel and regular check-ins with local authorities. The court has mandated their cooperation throughout the trial process and warned that any attempt to influence witnesses could lead to bail revocation.

