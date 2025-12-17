Left Menu

High Court Denies Bail for Accused in Sarpanch's Murder

The High Court denied bail for Walmik Karad, the main accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, involving allegations of organized crime and extortion. Despite defense claims of false implication, the court relied on witness statements and evidence to reject the application, marking a step towards justice.

Updated: 17-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:57 IST
  • India

The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench has rejected the bail plea of Walmik Karad, the primary suspect in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Karad remains detained in Beed district jail following the decision delivered by Justice Sushil Ghodeswar.

Representing the accused, senior lawyer Shirish Gupte argued against the application of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), asserting Karad's innocence and claiming he was unjustly implicated, being far from the scene at the time of the crime. However, public prosecutor Amarjitsingh Girase countered with critical evidence, including witness statements and forensic reports.

Deshmukh was killed in an incident tied to an extortion attempt on an energy company. The rejection of the bail plea was welcomed by Deshmukh's family as a step towards justice. Meanwhile, political ramifications continue with opposition to the potential cabinet reinstatement of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, following his resignation linked to the case.

