Court Grants Bail in Maharashtra Minister's Aide's Wife Suicide Case

A court in Maharashtra has granted anticipatory bail to siblings of Pankaja Munde's personal assistant, implicated in the alleged suicide abetment of his wife, Dr. Gauri Palve.

Palve, a dentist, tragically ended her life on November 22, amidst purported domestic conflicts. Her husband Anant Garje, along with siblings Shital Garje Andhale and Ajay Garje, was accused following a complaint from Palve's family.

While Garje remains in police custody, his siblings sought pre-arrest bail, which Judge R J Pawar approved, citing insufficient evidence of direct instigation as required by law.

(With inputs from agencies.)