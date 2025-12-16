Left Menu

Court Grants Bail in Maharashtra Minister's Aide's Wife Suicide Case

Anticipatory bail has been granted to siblings of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde's assistant in a suicide abetment case. The court ruled that allegations against them were vague. The complainant cited no specific acts of harassment, making custodial interrogation unnecessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:59 IST
A court in Maharashtra has granted anticipatory bail to siblings of Pankaja Munde's personal assistant, implicated in the alleged suicide abetment of his wife, Dr. Gauri Palve.

Palve, a dentist, tragically ended her life on November 22, amidst purported domestic conflicts. Her husband Anant Garje, along with siblings Shital Garje Andhale and Ajay Garje, was accused following a complaint from Palve's family.

While Garje remains in police custody, his siblings sought pre-arrest bail, which Judge R J Pawar approved, citing insufficient evidence of direct instigation as required by law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

