NIA Launches Crackdown on Terror Network in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched an extensive search operation at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials confirmed. This effort seeks to dismantle a conspiracy orchestrated by terror outfits based in Pakistan.

The raids targeted residences of hybrid terrorists and overground workers connected with factions such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), and others. All of these are linked with outlawed groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to the NIA, these factions are involved in radicalizing youth and supporting terror activities, utilizing social media and drones to promote violence. The operation yielded two live cartridges, a bullet head, a bayonet, and various digital devices containing potential evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)