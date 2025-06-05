India, Vietnam to Deepen Media & Entertainment Ties Under Strategic Pact

In a key diplomatic engagement aimed at boosting bilateral cultural and strategic ties, India and Vietnam have agreed to enhance cooperation in the media and entertainment sector. The decision was made during a high-level meeting held today in New Delhi between Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, and a senior Vietnamese delegation led by H.E. Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Chairman of CPV’s Central Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization.

The meeting was also attended by Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), along with senior officials of the Ministry, reflecting the importance both governments attach to media as a strategic pillar of soft power and public diplomacy.

Strengthening a Deep-rooted Bilateral Relationship

India and Vietnam enjoy long-standing, warm, and historically rich bilateral ties, founded on civilizational bonds and shared values, including a common Buddhist heritage. The year 2022 marked 50 years of diplomatic relations, while the relationship was further elevated in 2016 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vietnam.

This partnership encompasses diverse sectors—ranging from defence and trade to culture and education—and the latest media cooperation agreement seeks to add a dynamic cultural and informational dimension to it.

A Shared Vision for Media Collaboration

During the discussions, both countries acknowledged the transformative power of media and entertainment in enhancing people-to-people connections and deepening mutual understanding.

Dr. L. Murugan welcomed Vietnam’s strong participation in the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025, held in India from May 1st to 4th, and underscored India's commitment to sharing technological, creative, and policy innovations in the field of broadcasting, cinema, and digital content.

“India looks forward to sharing its growing capabilities in audiovisual production, media digitisation, and content regulation. The evolving media landscape provides immense opportunity for joint ventures, co-productions, and knowledge exchange,” said Dr. Murugan.

In response, H.E. Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia praised India’s rise as the fourth-largest global economy and described India as a valued strategic and cultural partner of Vietnam. He expressed Vietnam’s interest in strengthening institutional cooperation between public broadcasters, film production units, and media training institutes of both countries.

Key Areas Identified for Cooperation

The two sides discussed the potential to institutionalize bilateral media cooperation through formal agreements or Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). Some of the priority areas identified include:

Content exchange between national broadcasters (e.g., Doordarshan and Vietnam Television)

Joint film production and co-hosted film festivals

Capacity building and training in journalism, media management, and digital broadcasting

Exchange programs for media professionals, scholars, and film artists

Promotion of shared cultural and historical narratives, especially around Buddhism and regional heritage

Cultural and Strategic Synergy

A recurring theme in the dialogue was the importance of civilizational ties and shared values. Both nations emphasized the role of Buddhist heritage and cultural diplomacy in reinforcing trust and understanding between their peoples.

“Our shared civilizational links, rooted in the teachings of Buddha, offer a unique foundation for expanding cooperation—not just in media, but across all dimensions of our strategic partnership,” noted Shri Sanjay Jaju.

Next Steps: From Dialogue to Implementation

India and Vietnam are now expected to explore the formation of a bilateral media working group to oversee the implementation of cooperative initiatives. Further, they may plan delegation-level visits, joint content development projects, and media conclaves focused on regional storytelling and Asia-Pacific narratives.

This collaboration comes at a time when both countries are facing common challenges—such as digital misinformation, the rise of AI in content production, and the need for resilient and responsible media ecosystems. Closer ties could thus help both nations learn from each other’s regulatory models and policy innovations.

A Renewed Commitment to a Shared Media Future

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their intent to build a future-oriented media partnership, grounded in trust, innovation, and mutual respect. As the Indo-Pacific region continues to shape the global geopolitical narrative, India and Vietnam’s media collaboration could play a pivotal role in amplifying regional voices, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering democratic values through vibrant and responsible media ecosystems.