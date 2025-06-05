Left Menu

Justice Oka Advocates for Environmental and Social Justice

Former Supreme Court Judge Abhay S Oka emphasized the integral link between environmental and social justice during his address at the SILF Climate Change Conference 2025. Oka argued for the inclusion of environmental justice within the constitutional framework of social justice, citing the widespread impacts of environmental degradation.

At the Society of Indian Law Firms' Climate Change Conference 2025, former Supreme Court Judge Abhay S Oka advocated for a unified approach to environmental and social justice. Highlighting his experience in various courts, Oka stressed the constitution's role in elevating environmental issues to social justice matters.

Justice Oka pointed out the pervasive effects of environmental degradation on both the disadvantaged and the economy, citing examples of air pollution in Delhi and river pollution affecting the fishing community. He emphasized that sustainable development should prioritize basic amenities for the needy over large-scale construction.

The former judge lamented that those who champion environmental causes often receive little societal or governmental support, facing criticism as 'anti-development.' Oka referenced landmark cases, like MC Mehta's, to illustrate the judiciary's role in shaping environmental justice principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

