Census 2027 Creates Political Stir in India

The BJP has applauded the schedule announcement for India's 16th Census in 2027, criticizing opposition parties for alleged 'petty politics.' The opposition claims the delay is politically motivated, while BJP insists it's a move towards transparency. The announcement has sparked a political debate on transparency and caste enumeration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday commended the announcement of the Census 2027 schedule while accusing opposition parties of engaging in 'petty politics.' The BJP contends that the completion of the nationwide exercise will lay bare the 'politics of lies' employed by its adversaries.

The Indian government revealed on Wednesday that the 16th Census will commence in 2027, featuring caste enumeration. The data collection will reference October 1, 2026, for snow-bound areas like Ladakh, and March 1, 2027, for the rest of the country.

In response to the announcement, Congress expressed dissatisfaction with the 23-month delay, alleging that the Modi administration prioritizes headlines over deadlines. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the timing as strategic, linking it to upcoming Bihar assembly polls. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh fired back, accusing opposition members of spreading fear and running away from caste census issues.

