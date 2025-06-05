Supreme Court Bolsters Reverse Discrimination Claims in Wake of Landmark Ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court has made it easier for majority-group individuals to pursue reverse discrimination claims, as seen in Marlean Ames' lawsuit against Ohio's Department of Youth Services. The unanimous ruling dismisses previous requirements for majority plaintiffs to provide additional evidence, underscoring equal protection under Title VII.
The court, in a 9-0 decision written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, overturned the lower court's initial rejection, thereby dismissing the need for majority plaintiffs to supply extra evidence, a condition Ames struggled to meet.
Edward Gilbert, representing Ames, expressed his satisfaction with the decision, affirming the progress toward equitable treatment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
