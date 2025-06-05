Supreme Court Bolsters Reverse Discrimination Claims in Wake of Landmark Ruling

In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has facilitated majority-group individuals in filing reverse discrimination claims, exemplified by Marlean Ames' lawsuit against Ohio's Department of Youth Services.

The court, in a 9-0 decision written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, overturned the lower court's initial rejection, thereby dismissing the need for majority plaintiffs to supply extra evidence, a condition Ames struggled to meet.

Edward Gilbert, representing Ames, expressed his satisfaction with the decision, affirming the progress toward equitable treatment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

