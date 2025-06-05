Security Lapses at Saket Court: A Wake-Up Call for Legal Institutions

The Saket Court Bar Association has expressed grave concerns about the recent death of a prisoner within the court premises, after he was attacked by fellow inmates. The incident has reportedly tarnished the institution's image, highlighting multiple security lapses.

Narendra Sharma, vice president of the association, criticized the police for failing to recognize the feud that led to the violence, emphasizing the need to categorize prisoners based on their offenses and history. He urged for the implementation of robust security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of the association, noted that the tragedy has amplified fears inside the court, demanding a detailed investigation into the circumstances. He also called for the use of modern technologies, like video-conferencing, to minimize risks by resolving high-risk cases remotely.

(With inputs from agencies.)