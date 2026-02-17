Left Menu

Revolutionizing Justice: Video Conferencing Rooms Launched at Indore Jail

A new video conferencing facility inaugurated at Indore Central Jail aims to streamline court proceedings by allowing prisoners to attend trials and meetings without leaving the prison. This move addresses the previous challenges posed by a lack of police force necessary for transporting prisoners to court.

Updated: 17-02-2026 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indore Central Jail has taken a significant step toward modernizing its operations with the inauguration of a video conferencing facility on Tuesday. This development is expected to expedite the judicial process by enabling prisoners to participate in court proceedings from the jail premises.

Speaking at the inauguration, Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla from the Madhya Pradesh High Court highlighted how the scarcity of police personnel has historically hindered the transport of prisoners to courts, subsequently delaying trials. The new system promises to eliminate such delays, facilitating both court appearances and prisoner-family interactions.

Varun Kapoor, Director General of the state's Prison Department, revealed ambitious plans to construct 1,000 additional video conferencing rooms across prisons statewide. With over 90% of pending cases now being handled via this technology, it marks a substantial shift in how justice is administered.

