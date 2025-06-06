Left Menu

Qatar's Mediated Peace Proposal Fuels Hope Amid Congo-Rwanda Conflict

Qatar has put forward a draft peace proposal in an effort to resolve the conflict between Congo and M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda. Despite initial talks in Doha, significant progress remains uncertain, as both parties weigh leadership consultations. The U.S. administration is actively supporting these diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar has introduced a draft peace proposal aimed at settling the enduring conflict between Congo and M23 rebels, who receive backing from Rwanda. This diplomatic action follows months of mediated negotiations in Doha.

The conflict has roots tracing back to the Rwandan genocide three decades ago, and African leaders, with support from Doha and Washington, are seeking a resolution. However, doubt remains over the proposal's effectiveness, with key delegates leaving Doha recently.

The United States is also pushing for a peace agreement, promoting investment opportunities in the region, rich with minerals, but progress hinges on Rwanda's withdrawal of support for the M23.

