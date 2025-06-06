Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: The Mysterious Death of Vimal Negi

The death of Vimal Negi, chief engineer of HPPCL, has sparked political controversy in Himachal Pradesh. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur accused the state government of negligence and alleged corruption in the Excise and Taxation Department. The BJP demanded accountability and questioned the governmental priorities under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The political climate in Himachal Pradesh has reached boiling point following the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, the chief engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur has accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government of neglecting law and order, which he claimed has 'collapsed' in the region.

Negi, who went missing on March 10, was found dead on March 18 in the Bilaspur district. The opposition BJP has pointed fingers at the Congress government's approach, labeling it as a key factor behind Negi's demise. Thakur has been vocal, criticizing the administration for not taking sufficient steps to curb illegal activities, particularly citing the unchecked operations of an illicit liquor factory in Kala Amb.

The allegations of negligence have been compounded by accusations of corruption within the state's Excise and Taxation Department, which operates under the chief minister's purview. Thakur's claims have stirred a significant political storm, with demands for transparency and accountability growing stronger amidst what he describes as a 'government of loans and taxes.'

