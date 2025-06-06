U.S. Sanctions ICC Judges over War Crimes Cases

The Trump administration intensified its conflict with the International Criminal Court by imposing sanctions on four judges on Thursday. These sanctions respond to the court's investigations into alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan and the issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The U.S. designated Solomy Balungi Bossa, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou, and Beti Hohler, accusing them of participating in what it considers an illegitimate investigation into actions by the U.S. and its ally, Israel.

This decision marks a further escalation, following the 2020 sanctions on prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The orders threaten financial restraints for those targeted, but the Treasury Department allows a temporary reprieve for transactions until July 8, provided payments occur through blocked U.S. accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)