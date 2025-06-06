Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions ICC Judges over War Crimes Cases

The U.S. imposed unprecedented sanctions on ICC judges for cases involving alleged war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan and an arrest warrant for Israeli PM Netanyahu. This move is seen as an attempt to undermine the court's independence, with notable sanctions targeting four specific judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 02:01 IST
U.S. Sanctions ICC Judges over War Crimes Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration intensified its conflict with the International Criminal Court by imposing sanctions on four judges on Thursday. These sanctions respond to the court's investigations into alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan and the issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The U.S. designated Solomy Balungi Bossa, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou, and Beti Hohler, accusing them of participating in what it considers an illegitimate investigation into actions by the U.S. and its ally, Israel.

This decision marks a further escalation, following the 2020 sanctions on prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The orders threaten financial restraints for those targeted, but the Treasury Department allows a temporary reprieve for transactions until July 8, provided payments occur through blocked U.S. accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025