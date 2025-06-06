Coalition Challenges US-El Salvador Detainee Deal in Court

A coalition of immigrant rights groups has launched a legal challenge against the Trump administration's arrangement to detain individuals in El Salvador. The lawsuit, filed in Washington, DC, argues that this deal places detainees beyond the reach of US legal protections, thus violating the US Constitution.

The legal action, spearheaded by organizations like Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, highlights the concerning conditions in El Salvador's prisons. Notably, these include allegations of torture and inadequate access to basic necessities, under the governance of President Nayib Bukele.

The lawsuit also contends that the arrangement violates the Administrative Procedures Act and the First Step Act, a law signed by Trump himself in 2018. The latter mandates that federal inmates should be housed close to home, a requirement overlooked in the disputed deal.