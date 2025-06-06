Left Menu

Controversial Ties: McNally Capital's Quiet Role in Gaza Aid Operations

McNally Capital, founded by Ward McNally, is involved in a logistics company tied to a contentious aid operation in Gaza. Safe Reach Solutions, supported by McNally Capital, is under scrutiny for its role with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The operation faced challenges, including security incidents and concerns over neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 03:19 IST
McNally Capital, established by Ward McNally, has come under the spotlight for its involvement with a logistics company linked to a controversial aid distribution initiative in Gaza. The firm reportedly has an economic interest in Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), which is participating in the newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) to provide aid in the region.

However, the foundation temporarily halted operations following violent incidents near its distribution areas, casting doubts on its efficacy and safety measures. While McNally Capital does not manage SRS directly, it has provided administrative support, but funding specifics remain undisclosed. SRS is led by Phil Reilly, an ex-CIA official, though the company's ownership details are sparse.

Despite support from Israel and the U.S., the United Nations and major aid organizations have refrained from engaging with GHF, citing concerns about its non-neutral stance and militarized aid approach. Meanwhile, McNally Capital's past investments, including ties to defense contractors like Orbis Operations, raise further questions about its role in this intricate humanitarian landscape.

