Pope Leo XIV Addresses Child Protection Commission Amid Abuse Scandal

Pope Leo XIV held talks with the Vatican's advisory commission on child protection on Thursday, amidst scrutiny over his past handling of clergy sex abuse cases. The meeting highlighted calls for a zero-tolerance policy against abuse throughout the Catholic Church.

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, comprising both religious and lay experts along with survivors, described the hour-long audience as a pivotal moment for dialogue and renewal of the church's commitment to safeguarding vulnerable groups. They informed Pope Leo, the first American to hold the title, about ongoing initiatives aimed at preventing abuse and supporting victims.

The session concluded without releasing Pope Leo's remarks. However, the focus remained on unresolved cases, such as that of Rev. Marko Rupnik, accused of sexual and spiritual abuse. Despite efforts to waive the statute of limitations for justice, victims await action, as Pope Leo balances demands for accountability with calls for new policies.