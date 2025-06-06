ED Raids Uncover Mithi River Desilting Scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Maharashtra and Kerala in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to the Mithi river desilting scam. Alleged to have caused a Rs 65 crore loss to the BMC, the case involves manipulation of tenders to favor certain suppliers.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out extensive raids across Maharashtra and Kerala on Friday, intensifying its investigation into the alleged Mithi river desilting scam that's said to have resulted in a Rs 65 crore loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
More than 15 locations in Mumbai and Kochi came under scrutiny as part of the ED's probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to official sources.
An FIR by the Mumbai Police's economic offences wing (EOW) initiated this investigation, with allegations pointing at tender manipulation to benefit certain suppliers and implicating civic officials and contractors in the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
