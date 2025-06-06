Left Menu

ED Raids Uncover Mithi River Desilting Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Maharashtra and Kerala in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to the Mithi river desilting scam. Alleged to have caused a Rs 65 crore loss to the BMC, the case involves manipulation of tenders to favor certain suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:36 IST
ED Raids Uncover Mithi River Desilting Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out extensive raids across Maharashtra and Kerala on Friday, intensifying its investigation into the alleged Mithi river desilting scam that's said to have resulted in a Rs 65 crore loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

More than 15 locations in Mumbai and Kochi came under scrutiny as part of the ED's probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to official sources.

An FIR by the Mumbai Police's economic offences wing (EOW) initiated this investigation, with allegations pointing at tender manipulation to benefit certain suppliers and implicating civic officials and contractors in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025