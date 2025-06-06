Teen's Abduction in UP Sparks Investigation

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly abducted from her home. According to the girl's brother, the abduction took place in the early hours of May 3, 2025. In response, the police registered a case against 10 people, including a woman.

The Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, stated that an FIR was filed at the Gyanpur (Oonj) police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint by the girl's brother. The brother also claimed his sister is being held captive by the abductors.

The accused allegedly forced their way into the house, according to police reports. Although initial charges were filed for obstructing a cognizable offense and assault, a formal abduction FIR was not registered immediately. An extensive investigation has been launched, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)