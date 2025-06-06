Left Menu

Teen's Abduction in UP Sparks Investigation

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her home in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district. Her brother reported the incident to the police, leading to a case against 10 individuals, including a woman. The police have launched an investigation and are undertaking further legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:27 IST
Teen's Abduction in UP Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly abducted from her home. According to the girl's brother, the abduction took place in the early hours of May 3, 2025. In response, the police registered a case against 10 people, including a woman.

The Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, stated that an FIR was filed at the Gyanpur (Oonj) police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint by the girl's brother. The brother also claimed his sister is being held captive by the abductors.

The accused allegedly forced their way into the house, according to police reports. Although initial charges were filed for obstructing a cognizable offense and assault, a formal abduction FIR was not registered immediately. An extensive investigation has been launched, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025