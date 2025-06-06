Former Minister S. Iswaran Completes Jail Term in Landmark Corruption Case

Singaporean Indian-origin ex-transport minister S. Iswaran has concluded a 12-month imprisonment for his role in a high-profile corruption case. The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) announced the completion of his term on Friday.

Iswaran, originally from Chennai, was sentenced last October for a case marking the first time in decades that a former cabinet minister from the city-state's rigorous anti-corruption ruling party was convicted. The 63-year-old had started his prison term on October 7 of last year, spending four months behind bars.

The SPS reported Iswaran's eligibility for the Home Detention Scheme beginning February 7, which considers inmates who have served two-thirds of their sentence. He was assessed to be a low re-offence risk with strong family backing, after pleading guilty to receiving over SGD 400,000 from businessmen, as per Section 165 of the Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)