Whale Vomit Worth Rs 10 Crore Recovered in Goa Sting Operation
Police in South Goa have seized whale vomit, known as ambergris, valued at Rs 10 crore, from three individuals after a tip-off. The waxy substance, used in perfumes, is prohibited for trade in India. Authorities are investigating its source following the arrest of the perpetrators.
In a significant operation, police in South Goa have recovered whale vomit, also known as ambergris, estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore, an official stated on Friday.
Following a tip-off, authorities intercepted a vehicle in Sanguem village on Thursday, confiscating 5.75 kg of the substance, prized in the perfume industry.
Ambergris originates from sperm whales, creatures protected under India's Wildlife Protection Act, rendering its trade illegal. The detained individuals include Sainath Shet, Ratnakant Karapurkar, and Yogesh Redkar, with investigations ongoing to determine the source.
