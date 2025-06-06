Whale Vomit Worth Rs 10 Crore Recovered in Goa Sting Operation

In a significant operation, police in South Goa have recovered whale vomit, also known as ambergris, estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore, an official stated on Friday.

Following a tip-off, authorities intercepted a vehicle in Sanguem village on Thursday, confiscating 5.75 kg of the substance, prized in the perfume industry.

Ambergris originates from sperm whales, creatures protected under India's Wildlife Protection Act, rendering its trade illegal. The detained individuals include Sainath Shet, Ratnakant Karapurkar, and Yogesh Redkar, with investigations ongoing to determine the source.