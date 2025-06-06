Left Menu

Aid in Uncertainty: GHF's Operations Halt in Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the U.S. and Israel, has suspended its aid distribution in Gaza due to safety concerns following deadly shootings. Despite criticism over neutrality, GHF aims to resume operations and is lobbying for enhanced civilian safety amid renewed Israeli military action against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the U.S. and Israel, announced on Friday the temporary closure of its aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip, urging residents to avoid these areas following a series of lethal shootings.

After recently commencing meal distributions to the besieged population, GHF shut down its centers amid safety concerns, vowing to announce a reopening date when conditions stabilize. The foundation faces criticism from traditional relief agencies, including the U.N., over its alleged lack of neutrality—a claim it disputes.

Escalating violence has fueled the halt in GHF's operations, with Israeli forces reportedly firing warning shots before engaging advancing Palestinians near GHF sites. As Israeli military operations against Hamas intensify, the foundation seeks to ensure civilian safety to continue its humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

