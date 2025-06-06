Aid in Uncertainty: GHF's Operations Halt in Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the U.S. and Israel, announced on Friday the temporary closure of its aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip, urging residents to avoid these areas following a series of lethal shootings.

After recently commencing meal distributions to the besieged population, GHF shut down its centers amid safety concerns, vowing to announce a reopening date when conditions stabilize. The foundation faces criticism from traditional relief agencies, including the U.N., over its alleged lack of neutrality—a claim it disputes.

Escalating violence has fueled the halt in GHF's operations, with Israeli forces reportedly firing warning shots before engaging advancing Palestinians near GHF sites. As Israeli military operations against Hamas intensify, the foundation seeks to ensure civilian safety to continue its humanitarian efforts.

