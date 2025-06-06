Merz Reassures on U.S. Commitment to NATO

In a statement on Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed unwavering confidence that U.S. President Donald Trump would continue to support NATO. Merz emphasized his belief in the American government's commitment during a speech at an entrepreneurs' event.

The announcement came just hours after Merz returned from his inaugural visit to Washington, where discussions with U.S. officials reinforced his optimistic stance on transatlantic cooperation.

Merz's comments aimed to reassure European allies concerned about the United States' future role within the NATO military alliance under President Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)