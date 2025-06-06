Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Mechanical Granting of Anticipatory Bail

The Supreme Court criticized the nonchalant approach towards granting anticipatory bail in serious offenses. The court nullified a lower court's order granting bail to four accused in a murder case, emphasizing that such decisions must be well-reasoned and not granted mechanically.

Updated: 06-06-2025 15:12 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the mechanical manner in which anticipatory bail is awarded in serious criminal cases. In a recent verdict, a three-judge bench, including Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta, nullified an anticipatory bail previously granted to four suspects in a murder case.

The bench was critical of the Patna High Court's earlier decision, stating that it lacked sufficient reasoning. This decision involved serious charges under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The Supreme Court emphasized that the lower court's order was deficient in judicial analysis, calling the methodology in granting bail 'cryptic'.

Highlighting the gravity of the charges, which revolved around a fatal assault following a dispute, the apex court underscored the need for detailed judicial scrutiny in such cases. Consequently, the accused were instructed to surrender, as the order was in response to a plea by the victim's son disputing the anticipatory bail.

