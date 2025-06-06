Former Prime Minister Faces Corruption Charges in Land Deal Scandal

Authorities in Nepal have filed corruption charges against former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, alleging his involvement in an unlawful land purchase by a company associated with Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The former prime minister, who held office from 2009 to 2011, is accused of permitting Patanjali Yogpeeth Nepal to acquire more land than legally allowed.

The land in question, located in the Kavre district, was reportedly swapped or sold at inflated prices, leading to financial strain on the state. Both Nepal and Patanjali Yogpeeth have denied any misconduct. Nepal, a current opposition party leader, has labeled the charges as a politically driven act of vengeance.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has demanded a fine of $1.35 million from Nepal, which could extend to a 17-year jail sentence if convicted. Patanjali's spokesperson has claimed the land was acquired through legitimate processes. Meanwhile, 92 others, including former ministers, have also been charged, some of whom have passed away.

(With inputs from agencies.)