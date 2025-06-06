Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Grants Relief to KSCA Officials in Stadium Stampede Case

The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order preventing punitive action against KSCA officials concerning a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. KSCA leaders Raghuram Bhat, A Shankar, and E S Jayaram sought to dismiss the FIR. The court granted interim relief, with further hearings set for June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim order prohibiting the state police from taking coercive measures against key officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) related to a deadly stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The interim relief was granted at the request of KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram, who sought to dismiss an FIR filed against them concerning the incident which tragically claimed 11 lives.

The involvement of senior legal advocates and subsequent court sessions were scheduled with the next hearings set for June 9 and June 16, to further deliberate the involved petitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

