Court Overrules Appointment of NCISM Chairperson

In a significant judicial development, the Delhi High Court on Friday overturned the appointment of Vaidya Jayant Yeshwant Deopujari as chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). The court deemed Deopujari unqualified, citing his lack of a required postgraduate degree as per the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, addressed petitions filed by Ved Prakash Tyagi and Dr. Raghunandan Sharma, who contested Deopujari's appointment. The court emphasized that a PhD, as possessed by Deopujari, does not equate to the necessary Master's degree.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining educational standards, the court instructed a swift re-evaluation of the appointment process in compliance with its directives. The ruling underscored that the selection committee's oversight, even if composed of eminent figures, does not supersede statutory requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)