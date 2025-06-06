Left Menu

U.S.-China Tensions Surface at Shanghai Business Gathering

During a celebration by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, U.S. and Chinese officials exchanged sharp words highlighting ongoing tensions in their economic relationship. The U.S. consul general demanded an end to discriminatory practices against U.S. companies, while a Chinese official accused these views of being biased and misaligned.

Updated: 06-06-2025 18:21 IST
Amid growing U.S.-China economic tensions, officials from both nations exchanged contentious remarks at a Shanghai celebration hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). The gathering, marking AmCham's 110th anniversary, spotlighted ongoing strains in trade relations.

U.S. Consul General Scott Walker criticized China's non-reciprocal trade practices, emphasizing the need to cease discriminatory actions against American firms. In a swift rebuttal, Shanghai Communist Party's Chen Jing dismissed Walker's allegations as biased, contradicting recent communications between the two nations' leaders.

The event underscored the wider trade discord, particularly around critical minerals. Although a temporary truce was reached, broader concerns persist, causing uncertainty for businesses. AmCham President Eric Zheng highlighted the need for clear, lasting policies to restore business confidence.

