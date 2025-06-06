U.S.-China Tensions Surface at Shanghai Business Gathering

Amid growing U.S.-China economic tensions, officials from both nations exchanged contentious remarks at a Shanghai celebration hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). The gathering, marking AmCham's 110th anniversary, spotlighted ongoing strains in trade relations.

U.S. Consul General Scott Walker criticized China's non-reciprocal trade practices, emphasizing the need to cease discriminatory actions against American firms. In a swift rebuttal, Shanghai Communist Party's Chen Jing dismissed Walker's allegations as biased, contradicting recent communications between the two nations' leaders.

The event underscored the wider trade discord, particularly around critical minerals. Although a temporary truce was reached, broader concerns persist, causing uncertainty for businesses. AmCham President Eric Zheng highlighted the need for clear, lasting policies to restore business confidence.

