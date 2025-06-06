Justice Sought for Assam Woman in Controversial Ri Bhoi Road Accident

The family of 25-year-old Namrata Bora, who tragically died in a road accident earlier this week, is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident. Namrata succumbed to injuries after the vehicle she was traveling in was involved in a collision in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, under suspicious circumstances.

The incident occurred when the car, traveling from Shillong to Guwahati, attempted to overtake a stationary truck. Allegations have emerged implicating the son of an Assam MLA as the driver, casting doubts due to discrepancies between eyewitness accounts and the initial police reports.

Namrata's father has appealed to Assam's Chief Minister for justice, emphasizing faith in the judicial system. Despite filing a police complaint, the clash between survivor testimonies and the original report continues to prompt calls for transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation.