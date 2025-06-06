Trio Nabbed in Faridabad Extortion Racket

In a recent crackdown, police have apprehended three individuals suspected of extortion in Faridabad. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a local meat seller, escalating the situation by taking Rs 10,000 from him forcibly.

The victim, identified as Anil from Rajiv Colony, reported that he was initially contacted via WhatsApp by an unknown person asking for money. The extortionists, who arrived at his shop in a black Scorpio, further threatened him with violence if he did not comply with their demands.

Following Anil's complaint, the police launched an investigation that led to the arrest of Mohammad Akshay, Sumit, and Mohammad Salman, who reportedly acted on the orders of an individual named Vicky to assert their dominance in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)