Trio Nabbed in Faridabad Extortion Racket

Police have arrested three individuals accused of extortion after demanding Rs 1 lakh from a meat seller in Faridabad. The suspects forcibly took Rs 10,000 and threatened the shopkeeper under the guise of establishing dominance. The case unfolded after a complaint filed by the victim.

Updated: 06-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:52 IST
In a recent crackdown, police have apprehended three individuals suspected of extortion in Faridabad. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a local meat seller, escalating the situation by taking Rs 10,000 from him forcibly.

The victim, identified as Anil from Rajiv Colony, reported that he was initially contacted via WhatsApp by an unknown person asking for money. The extortionists, who arrived at his shop in a black Scorpio, further threatened him with violence if he did not comply with their demands.

Following Anil's complaint, the police launched an investigation that led to the arrest of Mohammad Akshay, Sumit, and Mohammad Salman, who reportedly acted on the orders of an individual named Vicky to assert their dominance in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

