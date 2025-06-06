Left Menu

U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Iran, Targeting Key Entities

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and 27 entities linked to Iran, including two UAE-registered companies associated with Iran's national tanker company, amidst ongoing nuclear deal negotiations. The sanctions freeze U.S. assets of these entities, highlighting the stalled talks over Iran's nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced a new set of sanctions targeting Iran, focusing on 10 individuals and 27 entities, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. This includes two companies thought to be linked to Iran's national tanker company, as the U.S. seeks a renewed nuclear agreement with Tehran.

The Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has added UAE-registered firms Ace Petrochem FZE and Moderate General Trading LLC to its Specially Designated Nationals list. This action freezes all U.S. assets of these companies, citing their connections to Iran's state-owned National Iranian Tanker Company, which is already under U.S. sanctions for oil export activities.

With negotiations aimed at resolving long-standing disagreements over Iran's nuclear intentions currently stalling, the U.S. has underscored its continued focus on pressuring Tehran. Iran's mission to the United Nations has yet to respond to these latest developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

